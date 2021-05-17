Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021 | 13:18

Fire hits Bari ER

 
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Gaza rockets unacceptable Di Mio tells Zarif

Ex high jumper Talotti dies of cancer aged 40

At least 39 million tourists this summer - forecast

Domestic abuse hotline calls up 79.5% during COVID crisis

Homophobia: PD, M5S press case for Zan bill

Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT

Uncertainty holding back recovery say retailers

Homophobia: Reject all intolerance says Mattarella

Soccer: Juve hoping Milan or Napoli slip up

Il Biancorosso

Verso i play-off
Ventola sveglia il Bari: «Hai tutto per vincere»

BariNel Barese
Adelfia, ex stabilimento industriale trasformato in discarica abusiva: 8 denunce

MateraLa scorsa notte
Matera, incendio in capannone area industriale: danni

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lucera, assaltano sportello bancomat e fuggono: indagini

PotenzaCovid
Potenza, l'onorevole Caiata si vaccina. Poi chiama il cugino Figliuolo per complimentarsi

PhotoNewsLa gara
Barletta, una mezza maratona con tanta voglia di ripartire

Lecceil fenomeno
Ulivi malati in fiamme a Copertino, «una strage che si ripete»

Tarantoil processo
Taranto, l'ex Ilva? «Una gestione criminosa»

BrindisiTerritorio
Torre Guaceto tra le migliori aree protette dell’intero Mediterraneo

Domestic abuse hotline calls up 79.5% during COVID crisis

Violence by family members up, by partners stable

ROME, MAY 17 - Calls to Italy's 1522 domestic abuse and stalking hotline rose some 79.5% in 2020 over 2019, ISTAT said Monday. Calls started surging towards the end f March and there were peaks of +176.9% in April compared to April 2019 and +182.2% in May, the statistics agency said in its report 'Requests for Help During the Pandemic'. There was also a spike on November 25, the World Day Against Violence Against Women, ISTAT said. The reported violence was primarily physical (47.9%), ISTAT said but also psychological (50.5%. Calls for help rose more among younger women, 11.8% compared to 9.8% in 2019 up to the age of 24, and among women aged up to 55: 23.2% in 2020; 18.9% in 2019. As for the authors of the violence, family members were up to 18.5% in 2020 against 12.6% in 2019 while violence by current partners was steady at 57.1% in 2010. ISTAT said some 20,525 women had resorted to domestic abuse centres. (ANSA).

