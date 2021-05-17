Homophobia: PD, M5S press case for Zan bill

ROME, MAY 17 - The centre-left Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) reiterated the case for parliament to approve the so-called Zan bill to combat homophobia on Monday, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The Zan bill features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. It would make such acts an aggravating factor in felonies, like racism already is. Several of Italy's centre-right parties oppose the Zan bill and an alternative homophobia bill has been presented by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and Matteo Salvini's League. The League has been especially active in trying to block the Zan bill, describing it as "divisive and ideological" and arguing it could hamper freedom of expression. The Zan bill's backers say this is not true, arguing the text has safeguards to ensure that, for example, Catholic politicians can still publicly say they think homosexuality is sinful. "Today we celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.with a concrete commitment - to immediately approve the Zan bill," said PD leader Enrico Letta via Twitter. "The Senate must make a concrete gesture for rights in the coming weeks by approving the PD's proposal". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the M5S, agreed. "As well as celebrating the day, we need concrete gestures," Di Maio tweeted. "It is necessary to accelerate with the law against homotransphobia in parliament. "No more time wasting on the Zan bill". (ANSA).