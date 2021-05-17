Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021 | 13:18

BARI

Fire hits Bari ER

 
ROME
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME
Gaza rockets unacceptable Di Mio tells Zarif

ROME
Ex high jumper Talotti dies of cancer aged 40

ROME
At least 39 million tourists this summer - forecast

ROME
Domestic abuse hotline calls up 79.5% during COVID crisis

ROME
Homophobia: PD, M5S press case for Zan bill

ROME
Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT

ROME
Uncertainty holding back recovery say retailers

ROME
Homophobia: Reject all intolerance says Mattarella

ROME
Soccer: Juve hoping Milan or Napoli slip up

Il Biancorosso

Verso i play-off
Ventola sveglia il Bari: «Hai tutto per vincere»

BariNel Barese
Adelfia, ex stabilimento industriale trasformato in discarica abusiva: 8 denunce

MateraLa scorsa notte
Matera, incendio in capannone area industriale: danni

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lucera, assaltano sportello bancomat e fuggono: indagini

PotenzaCovid
Potenza, l'onorevole Caiata si vaccina. Poi chiama il cugino Figliuolo per complimentarsi

PhotoNewsLa gara
Barletta, una mezza maratona con tanta voglia di ripartire

Lecceil fenomeno
Ulivi malati in fiamme a Copertino, «una strage che si ripete»

Tarantoil processo
Taranto, l'ex Ilva? «Una gestione criminosa»

BrindisiTerritorio
Torre Guaceto tra le migliori aree protette dell’intero Mediterraneo

Potenza, ladro ammanettato a un palo: la foto fa il giro del web

Maltempo: domani allerta gialla in Puglia per venti forti

Droga: 35 misure cautelari in tutta Italia, 12 sono capi e componenti clan Palermiti di Bari

Puglia, continua il calo di decessi, ricoveri e numero di positivi

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

ROME

Uncertainty holding back recovery say retailers

ROME, MAY 17 - Italian retailers association Confcommercio said Monday that uncertainty is holding back the recovery from the economic earthquake caused by COVID-19 according to a report it drafted with research agency CENSIS. The report said 20% of Italian peple have already decided that they will not go on holiday this summer and almost half of the nation's households, 47.4%, have not decided what they will do. It said consumer spending fell by 1,831euros per capita in 2020 because of the pandemic and Italians' personal savings increased by 82 billion euros. "The pandemic is becoming less powerful and the conditions exist to start over in safety," said Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli "Companies need more normality and certainty to be able to plan their activities, starting with more robust support. "It is necessary to recoup the losses and strengthen economic growth, which is still too weak". (ANSA).

LE RUBRICHE

