Uncertainty holding back recovery say retailers

ROME, MAY 17 - Italian retailers association Confcommercio said Monday that uncertainty is holding back the recovery from the economic earthquake caused by COVID-19 according to a report it drafted with research agency CENSIS. The report said 20% of Italian peple have already decided that they will not go on holiday this summer and almost half of the nation's households, 47.4%, have not decided what they will do. It said consumer spending fell by 1,831euros per capita in 2020 because of the pandemic and Italians' personal savings increased by 82 billion euros. "The pandemic is becoming less powerful and the conditions exist to start over in safety," said Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli "Companies need more normality and certainty to be able to plan their activities, starting with more robust support. "It is necessary to recoup the losses and strengthen economic growth, which is still too weak". (ANSA).