Italy's inflation rate up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT

ROME, MAY 17 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in April, up from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by increases in energy prices. It said that its consumer price index was up by 0.4% in April compared to March. ISTAT added that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was down by 0.7% in year-on-year terms, the biggest drop since August 1997. (ANSA).