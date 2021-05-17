Homophobia: Reject all intolerance says Mattarella

ROME, MAY 17 - President Sergio Mattarella called for an end to intolerance in his message for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Monday.. "The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is an occasion to reiterate the absolute rejection of every form of discrimination and intolerance and, therefore, to reiterate the centrality of the principle of equality, sanctioned by our Constitution and by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union," he said. (ANSA).