Govt expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions further

ROME, MAY 17 - A key meeting of the government's COVID-19 'cabina di regia' taskforce is taking place on Monday at which experts and officials are expected to decide on further easing the nation's coronavirus restrictions after recent improvements in the contagion data. On Sunday Italy registered fewer than 6,000 new cases and the number of COVID-19 deaths in a day was under the 100 mark for the first time since October. One thing that may change is the curfew that kicks in at 10pm in order to stop get-togethers at nighttime leading to contagion. The start of the curfew may be pushed back to 11pm or midnight or scrapped completely. The government may also set dates for the reopening of gyms and indoor swimming pools and the return of wedding ceremonies. (ANSA).