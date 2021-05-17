Soccer: Juve hoping Milan or Napoli slip up

ROME, MAY 17 - Juventus need AC Milan or Napoli to slip up on the last day of the Serie A season to have any chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League after keeping their hopes alive by beating new title-winners Inter 3-2 on Saturday. Juve are fifth with 75 points, one point behind both fourth-placed Napoli, who won 2-0 at Fiorentina on Sunday, and third-placed AC Milan, who missed the chance to sew up their Champions League berth when hey were held 0-0 by Cagliari a the San Siro. Milan have what looks to be the toughest challenge on the last day, a visit to second-placed Atalanta. Napoli take on Hells Verona at home while Juve travel to Bologna. (ANSA).