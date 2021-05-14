Almost all of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

COVID-19: 7,567 new cases, 182 deaths in 24 hours
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, nuovo arresto per ex gip: sospetto Dda che custodisse armi per il clan La difesa rinuncia al Riesame. Chiariello resta in carcere
Coronavirus, in Puglia 554 nuovi casi su 9mila test (6%). Altre 31 vittime. Superata quota 1,7 milioni di vaccini
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign orders making all of Italy's regions except for Valle D'Aosta moderate-risk yellow zones next week in the nation tiered system of coronavirus-linked restrictions thanks to improved COVID-19 contagion data. Valle D'Aosta will remain a medium-high risk orange zone. At the moment Valle D'Aosta is one of only three orange regions, along with Sardinia and Sicily, while the rest of the country is yellow, where the restrictions are much less stringent. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su