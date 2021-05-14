Almost all of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

ROME, MAY 14 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign orders making all of Italy's regions except for Valle D'Aosta moderate-risk yellow zones next week in the nation tiered system of coronavirus-linked restrictions thanks to improved COVID-19 contagion data. Valle D'Aosta will remain a medium-high risk orange zone. At the moment Valle D'Aosta is one of only three orange regions, along with Sardinia and Sicily, while the rest of the country is yellow, where the restrictions are much less stringent. (ANSA).