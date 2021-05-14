COVID-19: 7,567 new cases, 182 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, MAY 14 - Italy has registered 7,567 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 182 sufferers of the virus died in that time, the health ministry said on Friday. That is down from 8,085 new cases and 201 deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 123,927. The ministry said pressure on Italy's health services continued to ease. It said the number of COVID patients in intensive care fell by 33 to 1,860, while the number of coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards was 13.050, down 558 on Thursday. (ANSA).