ROME
COVID-19: 7,567 new cases, 182 deaths in 24 hours

ROME
Almost all of Italy set to be a yellow zone next week

ROME
++ Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve slowly declining -ISS ++

ROME
Schwazer's last hope for Tokyo Olympics turned down

ROME
Italy to have fewer than 400,000 births in 2021 - ISTAT

ROME
Italy to end quarantine for EU arrivals May 16

ROME
Climate crisis: Italy's leadership crucial - Kerry

ROME
Italy's public debt hits new record of 2,651 billion euros

ROME
Man tries to burn pregnant partner to death

ROME
COVID-19: Over eight million fully vaccinated in Italy

ROME
Salvini cleared in 'migrant-abduction' case

Galano tra due grandi amori: «Bari e Foggia, che brividi»

FoggiaL'appuntamento
Giro d'Italia, Foggia si tinge di rosa

LecceTurismo
Otranto e Bari regine sulla stampa internazionale

TarantoL'iniziativa
Taranto, raddoppiano gli spazi all'aperto per bar e ristoranti

Brindisila denuncia
Brindisi, arrivano le fototrappole ma il centro storico resta una vergogna

PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Stellantis: al via tavolo tecnico con Regione Basilicata

HomeEmergenza migranti
Santa Maria di Leuca, intercettata un’imbarcazione con a bordo un gruppo 13 migranti

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, volontari dell'Enpa salvano la maialina Mariarosa

MateraLa novità
Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Bari, detenzione di arsenale da guerra: nuovo arresto per ex gip De Benedictis

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Coronavirus, in Puglia 13 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 14 maggio

Incidence down to 96 COVID cases for every 100,00 inhabitants,

ROME, MAY 14 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve was slowly coming down as he presented the results of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report. "The curve is gradually declining in Italy," Brusaferro said. "It is a slow decline but one that has continued for several weeks and can seen in all of the regions". (ANSA).

