++ Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve slowly declining -ISS ++

COVID-19: 7,567 new cases, 182 deaths in 24 hours
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, nuovo arresto per ex gip: sospetto Dda che custodisse armi per il clan La difesa rinuncia al Riesame. Chiariello resta in carcere
Coronavirus, in Puglia 554 nuovi casi su 9mila test (6%). Altre 31 vittime. Superata quota 1,7 milioni di vaccini
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve was slowly coming down as he presented the results of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report. "The curve is gradually declining in Italy," Brusaferro said. "It is a slow decline but one that has continued for several weeks and can seen in all of the regions". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su