++ Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve slowly declining -ISS ++

ROME, MAY 14 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that Italy's COVID-19 contagion curve was slowly coming down as he presented the results of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report. "The curve is gradually declining in Italy," Brusaferro said. "It is a slow decline but one that has continued for several weeks and can seen in all of the regions". (ANSA).