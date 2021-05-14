Italy to have fewer than 400,000 births in 2021 - ISTAT

Schwazer's last hope for Tokyo Olympics turned down
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - Italy's birth rate is set to continue on a downward trend this year, with births going under the 400,000-mark for the first time in the post-war period, the head of national statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday. "There were 404,000 births in 2020," ISTAT President Carlo Blangiardo told a conference organized by the Forum of Italian Family Associations. "It is estimated that there will be between 384,000 and 393,000 in 2021". (ANSA).
