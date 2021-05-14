Italy to end quarantine for EU arrivals May 16
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - Health Roberto Speranza has signed an order that will end the obligation for people arriving in Italy from other EU countries, the Shengen area, Great Britain and Israel to spend five days in quarantine as of May 16 if they have tested negative for COVID-19. (ANSA).
