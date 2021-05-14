Climate crisis: Italy's leadership crucial - Kerry

Italy to end quarantine for EU arrivals May 16
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - US Special Presidential Climate Envoy hailed Italy's role in efforts to address the climate crisis after talks with Premier Mario Draghi in Rome on Friday. "I had the honor to meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi," Kerry said via Twitter. "Thank you for your commitment to our common challenges in view of the #G20 and #COP26. "Italy's leadership is critical to tackle the climate crisis". Italy holds the duty president of the G20 this year and it is co-hosting the COP26 UN climate conference with the UK. The Italian premier's office said Draghi and Kerry discussed the importance of close collaboration between the United States and Italy in tacking the climate emergency effectively via all multilateral fora. (ANSA).
