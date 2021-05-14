Man tries to burn pregnant partner to death

ROME, MAY 14 - A Romanian man was arrested by Carabinieri police on Friday for allegedly trying to burn his pregnant partner to death in the town of Vellezzo Bellini, in province of Pavia, sources said. The woman, who is two months pregnant, is being treated at Milan's Niguarda hospital after suffering burns on 50% of her body. The man allegedly covered the woman in alcohol and set her alight. He face charges of attempted homicide. (ANSA).