COVID-19: Over eight million fully vaccinated in Italy
ROME
14 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 14 - Over eight million people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to updated health ministry figures on Friday. The ministry said 8,070,376 people, 13.62% of the population, have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning they have had two doses of a vaccine or a shot of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab. It said almost 26 million COVID vaccination shots, 25,912,621, have been injected in Italy so far. (ANSA).
