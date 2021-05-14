COVID-19: Over eight million fully vaccinated in Italy

ROME, MAY 14 - Over eight million people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to updated health ministry figures on Friday. The ministry said 8,070,376 people, 13.62% of the population, have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning they have had two doses of a vaccine or a shot of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab. It said almost 26 million COVID vaccination shots, 25,912,621, have been injected in Italy so far. (ANSA).