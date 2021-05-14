Italy's COVID-19 Rt number and incidence down

ROME, MAY 14 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen to 0.86, down from 0.89 last week, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The incidence has fallen to 96 COVID cases for every 100,00 inhabitants, compared to 123 cases in last week's report. None of Italy's regions are classed as being high COVID risk and the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus patients is over the critical threshold of 30% in only three regions. As a result of the improved contagion data, the government is likely to class the whole of Italy as a moderate-risk yellow zone in the nation tiered system of virus-linked restrictions. At the moment three regions, Sardinia, Sicily and Valle D'Aosta, are medium-high risk orange zones, while the rest of the country is yellow, where the restrictions are much less stringent. (ANSA).