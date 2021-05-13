COVID decree moves from Senate to House
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni
ROME
13 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 13 - The government's latest COVID decree moved from the Senate to the House Thursday by 114 votes to 25 with three abstentions. It must be passed into law by June 1. The Senate introduced novelties including the so-called 'penal shield' for doctors and health staff dealing with the COVID emergency. Culpable manslaughter and culpable lesions inflicted by them are now only punishable in cases of grave culpability. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su