COVID decree moves from Senate to House

ROME, MAY 13 - The government's latest COVID decree moved from the Senate to the House Thursday by 114 votes to 25 with three abstentions. It must be passed into law by June 1. The Senate introduced novelties including the so-called 'penal shield' for doctors and health staff dealing with the COVID emergency. Culpable manslaughter and culpable lesions inflicted by them are now only punishable in cases of grave culpability. (ANSA).