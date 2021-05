Athletics: Jacobs sets new Italian 100m record

ROME, MAY 13 - Marcell Jacobs on Thursday set a new Italian 100m record at 9.95 seconds. The European 60m indoor champ is the second Italian to break the 10-second barrier after Filippo Tortu with 9.99 in 2018. El Paso-born Jacobs, 26, closed the 2020/21 indoor season as World Leader in the 60 metres (ANSA).