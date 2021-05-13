Berlusconi pianist gets 2 yrs for lying abt sex parties

Athletics: Jacobs sets new Italian 100m record
ROME
13 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 13 - Danilo Mariani, a Sienese pianist working at Silvio Berlusconi's villa at Arcore outside Milan, got two years in jail Thursday for lying about the true nature of the ex-premier's bunga bunga sex parties. A Siena court found him guilty of perjury. The sentence was suspended. Mariani faces another trial, for corruption, on October 21 along with Berlusconi. (ANSA).
