Berlusconi pianist gets 2 yrs for lying abt sex parties

ROME, MAY 13 - Danilo Mariani, a Sienese pianist working at Silvio Berlusconi's villa at Arcore outside Milan, got two years in jail Thursday for lying about the true nature of the ex-premier's bunga bunga sex parties. A Siena court found him guilty of perjury. The sentence was suspended. Mariani faces another trial, for corruption, on October 21 along with Berlusconi. (ANSA).