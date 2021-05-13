Detained ex-judge served fresh warrant for 'arsenal'

Athletics: Jacobs sets new Italian 100m record
BARI
13 Maggio 2021
BARI, MAY 13 - A former preliminary hearings judge in Bari, Giuseppe De Beneditis, who has been in custody since his arrest April 24 for corruption in judicial acts, was served on Thursday with another arrest warrant over an arsenal of weapons find in a secret chamber of a villa near Andria recently. An army corporal, Antonio Serafino, was also arrested over the weapons cache. (ANSA).
