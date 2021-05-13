Swimming: Paltrinieri doubles up in 10km at Euros

ROME, MAY 13 - Italy's 1500m freestyle world record holder and Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri on Thursday doubled up his tally in the long-distance swimming events at the European championships in Budapest, winning the 10km race after the 5km on Wednesday. The Azzurro attacked near the end and sprinted ahead of the best swimmers, finishing in 1h51'30''6. France's Marc-Antoine Olivier got another silver and Germany's Florian Wellbrock the bronze. (ANSA).