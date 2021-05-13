Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021 | 17:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Athletics: Jacobs sets new Italian 100m record

Athletics: Jacobs sets new Italian 100m record

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering (2)

Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering (2)

 
BARI
Detained ex-judge served fresh warrant for 'arsenal'

Detained ex-judge served fresh warrant for 'arsenal'

 
ROME
Berlusconi pianist gets 2 yrs for lying abt sex parties

Berlusconi pianist gets 2 yrs for lying abt sex parties

 
ROME
Swimming: Paltrinieri doubles up in 10km at Euros

Swimming: Paltrinieri doubles up in 10km at Euros

 
ROME
Italy marriage rate lowest in EU - Eurostat

Italy marriage rate lowest in EU - Eurostat

 
ROME
Twin of machine that killed young mum Luana 'manipulated'

Twin of machine that killed young mum Luana 'manipulated'

 
ROME
Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani

Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani

 
ROME
Climate Crisis: Italy reaches its overshoot day

Climate Crisis: Italy reaches its overshoot day

 
ROME
Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

 
ROME
COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

 

Il Biancorosso

Verso il derby
Bari, si punta a ritrovare tra i disponibili il difensore esterno Celiento

Bari, si punta a ritrovare tra i disponibili il difensore esterno Celiento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceAmbiente
Melpignano, sequestrata una cava abusiva

Melpignano, sequestrata una cava abusiva

 
FoggiaSicurezza stradale
Foggia, tre incidenti stradali nel pomeriggio

Foggia, tre incidenti stradali nel pomeriggio

 
HomeIl caso
Bari, detenzione di arsenale da guerra: nuovo arresto per ex gip De Benedictis

Bari, detenzione di arsenale da guerra: nuovo arresto per ex gip De Benedictis. In intercettazioni parlava di armi VD 

 
MateraLa novità
Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

 
TarantoSicurezza sul lavoro
Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

 
PhotoNewsLa curiosità
Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

 
BrindisiCarabinieri
Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi

Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi - LE FOTO

 

i più letti

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Coronavirus Puglia, su 10932 tamponi 615 positivi (5,6%), aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno

Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

ROME

Twin of machine that killed young mum Luana 'manipulated'

22-year-old was snagged by machine's gears and crushed

Twin of machine that killed young mum Luana 'manipulated'

ROME, MAY 13 - The safety mechanisms on the 'twin' of the textile machine that killed a 22-year-old Italian mother last week had been manipulated, investigative sources said Thursday after analysis by a technical consultant. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato. She left behind a small daughter. The case led to widespread dismay and calls for efforts to improve work safety to be stepped up. These have increased further after her death was followed by a series of other fatal workplace accidents. On Wednesday Premier Mario Draghi spoke about the case in parliament. After D'Orazio's death investigators seized both the machine she was working on and an identical 'twin' machine from the plant in order to compare them. The machine the woman was actually working on will be examined in the coming days. Prosecutors in Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it