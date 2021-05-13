Twin of machine that killed young mum Luana 'manipulated'

ROME, MAY 13 - The safety mechanisms on the 'twin' of the textile machine that killed a 22-year-old Italian mother last week had been manipulated, investigative sources said Thursday after analysis by a technical consultant. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato. She left behind a small daughter. The case led to widespread dismay and calls for efforts to improve work safety to be stepped up. These have increased further after her death was followed by a series of other fatal workplace accidents. On Wednesday Premier Mario Draghi spoke about the case in parliament. After D'Orazio's death investigators seized both the machine she was working on and an identical 'twin' machine from the plant in order to compare them. The machine the woman was actually working on will be examined in the coming days. Prosecutors in Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death. (ANSA).