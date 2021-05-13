Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani

ROME, MAY 13 - US special climate envoy John Kerry told Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani in Rome Thursday that all countries must cut emissions this decade if they want to keep on track for the goal of keeping global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. "It's not enough to say 'zero emissions by 2050,'" said Kerry. "We must do now the things that will make it possible to arrive at what we need by 2050". Kerry will meet later Thursday with B20 chair Emma Marcegaglia and the CEOs of the main energy companies that play a role in the B20 task forces, ANSA sources said. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, Snam CEO Marco Alverà, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, and Edison CEO Nicola Monti will meet Kerry at Villa Pinciana, one of the US embassy's residences in Rome. (ANSA).