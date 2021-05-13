Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani
ROME
13 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 13 - Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked Matteo Berrettini out of the Italian Open at the last 16 stage by a score of 7-6 6.-2 in an hour and 37 minutes. The Greek will now play Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarters. (ANSA).
