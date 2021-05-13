Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021 | 15:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani

Emissions must be cut this decade, Kerry tells Cingolani

 
ROME
Climate Crisis: Italy reaches its overshoot day

Climate Crisis: Italy reaches its overshoot day

 
ROME
Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

 
ROME
COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

 
VATICAN CITY
Polish cardinals say Mass on 40th anniversary of JPII attack

Polish cardinals say Mass on 40th anniversary of JPII attack

 
ROME
1 in 5 Italians took pills during COVID crisis - Eurispes

1 in 5 Italians took pills during COVID crisis - Eurispes

 
ENNA
Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering

Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering

 
TURIN
Prison imam arrested on terror charges

Prison imam arrested on terror charges

 
ROME
COVID: police break up Lukaku birthday party

COVID: police break up Lukaku birthday party

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista a Delio Rossi
Bari-Foggia, «Sarà una sfida da sballo»

Bari-Foggia, «Sarà una sfida da sballo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsLa curiosità
Tutti in carrozza sul «Treno della Transumanza»: dal 30 maggio si parte da Foggia e San Severo

Tutti in carrozza sul «Treno della Transumanza»: dal 30 maggio si parte da Foggia e San Severo

 
MateraLa novità
Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

 
BariLa novità
Test rapidi gratuiti in stazione a Bari, la Croce Rossa avvia tensostruttura

Test rapidi gratuiti in stazione a Bari, la Croce Rossa avvia tensostruttura

 
TarantoSicurezza sul lavoro
Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

 
PhotoNewsLa curiosità
Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

 
BrindisiCarabinieri
Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

 
LecceLa convocazione
Pallavolo, convocato nell'under 21 il salentino Davide Russo

Pallavolo, convocato nell'under 21 il salentino Davide Russo

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi

Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi - LE FOTO

 

i più letti

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Coronavirus Puglia, su 10932 tamponi 615 positivi (5,6%), aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno

Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

ROME

Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

Greek to play Djokovic in quarters

Tennis: Tsitsipas KOs Berrettini at Italian Open

ROME, MAY 13 - Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked Matteo Berrettini out of the Italian Open at the last 16 stage by a score of 7-6 6.-2 in an hour and 37 minutes. The Greek will now play Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarters. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it