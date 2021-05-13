COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

ROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical foundation said on Thursday. Over the last 35 days, it said in its regular monitoring report, COVID ward admissions have dropped by 49.1% and intensive care admissions by 45.1%. In the week of May 5-11, GIMBE said, admissions with symptoms fell by 17.8% and intensive care admissions fell by 5.1%. In the same week new cases decreased by 19% to 63,409 and deaths were down 15.4% to 1,544. As for the vaccine rollout, GIMBE said an "active call" system should be added to voluntary reservations. (ANSA).