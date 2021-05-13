1 in 5 Italians took pills during COVID crisis - Eurispes

ROME, MAY 13 - Almost one in five people in Italy have taken psychoactive pills for various mental problems during the COVID crisis, the Eurispes research agency said Thursday. Some 19% of respondents have taken anxiety tablets, antidepressants, mood stabilizers and antipsychotics, the institute said. One in four of those interviews for the Eurispes Italy Report 2021 said they had seen a counselor or psychiatrist over the past year. Of those who have taken pills, consumption is above average among older patients (22.5% of the over 65s) and less so among younger people (10.1% among the 18-24 age bracket). More women than men have resorted to drugs, 21.2% against 16.7%. A higher incidence was also recorded among those laid-off (27.2%, and pensioners (23.7%). Some 27.2% of those who answered the questionnaire said they had seen a psychologist. A further 5.6% said they had turned to a psychiatrist and been prescribed psychiatric drugs. (ANSA).