Polish cardinals say Mass on 40th anniversary of JPII attack

VATICAN CITY, MAY 13 - Two Polish cardinal said Mass in the Vatican basilica Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the attempt on the life of Polish Pope John Paul II by Turkish would-be assassin Ali Agca. Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, archbishop of Krakow and former particular secretary to JP II, and Papal Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski officiated at the ceremony near the late pope and saint's tomb. Agca shot John Paul twice in St Peter's Square on May 13, 1981. The former 'grey wolf' told ANSA Wednesday that full light had not yet been shed on his assassination attempt on the popular pope credited with helping bring down the Berlin Wall. "Certainly full light has not been shed on the attack on Pope John Paul II," said Agca, who lives in Turkey after his pardon for the attack and having served out a term for the 1979 assassination of leftwing journalist Abdi İpekçi. "However, the Italian parliament's Mitrokhin commission did discover some truths" about those behind the attack. "Furthermore, KGB Major Victor Ivanovich Sheymov had already confessed something about the attempt on the Polish pope's life. "But many people's memories are fading in a world full of events, naturally". Agca, 22 at the time of the attack, was forgiven by John Paul immediately afterwards and also when they met in prison in 1983. (ANSA).