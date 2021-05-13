Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021 | 13:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

 
VATICAN CITY
Polish cardinals say Mass on 40th anniversary of JPII attack

Polish cardinals say Mass on 40th anniversary of JPII attack

 
ROME
1 in 5 Italians took pills during COVID crisis - Eurispes

1 in 5 Italians took pills during COVID crisis - Eurispes

 
ENNA
Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering

Soccer: Verona chairman probed for self-laundering

 
TURIN
Prison imam arrested on terror charges

Prison imam arrested on terror charges

 
ROME
COVID: police break up Lukaku birthday party

COVID: police break up Lukaku birthday party

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

 
ROME
Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

 
ROME
Italian antitrust fines Google over 100 mn euros

Italian antitrust fines Google over 100 mn euros

 
ROME
>>>ANSA/Draghi stresses need for gradual reopenings

>>>ANSA/Draghi stresses need for gradual reopenings

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista a Delio Rossi
Bari-Foggia, «Sarà una sfida da sballo»

Bari-Foggia, «Sarà una sfida da sballo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsLa curiosità
Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

Castel del Monte «ricreato» da Stefano Benazzo

 
BariNel Barese
Carbonara, cadavere con ferite da arma da taglio abbandonato in un casolare: indagano i cc

Carbonara, cadavere con ferite da arma da taglio abbandonato in un casolare: indagano i cc

 
MateraArte
Matera, Statue e stele da tutt'Europa in una mostra tra le grotte

Matera, Statue e stele da tutt'Europa in una mostra tra le grotte

 
BrindisiCarabinieri
Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

 
LecceLa convocazione
Pallavolo, convocato nell'under 21 il salentino Davide Russo

Pallavolo, convocato nell'under 21 il salentino Davide Russo

 
FoggiaLa sorpresa
Foggia, Arriva il Giro con le strade «nuove»

Foggia, Arriva il Giro con le strade «nuove»

 
TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Ex Ilva, Melucci a Roma in attesa pronuncia Consiglio di Stato: «Acciaio non vale più di una vita»

Ex Ilva, Melucci a Roma in attesa pronuncia Consiglio di Stato: «Acciaio non vale più di una vita»

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi

Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi - LE FOTO

 

i più letti

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Coronavirus Puglia, su 10932 tamponi 615 positivi (5,6%), aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno

Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

TURIN

Prison imam arrested on terror charges

Moroccan called for destruction of Vatican, elimination of Jews

Prison imam arrested on terror charges

TURIN, MAY 13 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a prison imam at Alessandria for allegedly hailing jihad and calling for the destruction of the Vatican. The man, a Moroccan detainee, allegedly praised terrorist attacks like those on the offices of Paris satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo after it published cartoons of Mohammed. The man has been charged with instigation to commit crimes, especially terror offences, as well as propaganda and instigation to offend on ethnic and religious grounds. As well as calling for the destruction of the Vatican, the imam also expressed admiration for Osama Bin Laden and Twin Towers pilot Mohammed Atta. He also called for the elimination of the Jewish people, sen as the sworn enemy of Islam. He allegedly tried to recruit terror followers between July 2020 and March 2021, police said. The man has been moved to another northern jail,at Novara. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it