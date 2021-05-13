Girl stabbed by school mate in Enna

ENNA, MAY 13 - A 12-year-old girl was stabbed by a 14-year-old fellow female pupil at a school in Enna on Thursday, local sources said. The girl was rushed to the local ER where she was treated for kitchen-knife wounds to her hands, arms, face and an ear. The girl was attacked by the older girl, who has relational and pyschological problems, as she came out of a bathroom. After a brief scuffle, she managed to get into a nearby corridor and call for help. The victim's mother, visibly shocked, said "it might have happened to any child, but the serious thing is that the girl brought a kitchen knife with her with the intention of hurting someone. "If my daughter had not managed to wriggle away, I hate to think what the consequences might have been". The school head has informed local prosecutors and the minors' court of what happened. The alleged aggressor has been banned from the school for the time being. (ANSA).