COVID: police break up Lukaku birthday party

ROME, MAY 13 - Carabinieri police broke up a birthday party for Inter's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku at a hotel in central Milan overnight, sources said Thursday. The player is set to be fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations due to the celebration, which 23 people attended, including several of his Inter team mates, the sources said. Lukaku turns 28 on Thursday. Inter, who have already been crowned this season's Serie A champions, beat AS Roma 3-1 on Wednesday. (ANSA).