Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

ROME, MAY 13 - After slipping out of the top four last weekend, Juventus stayed in the hunt to quality for next season's Champions League by beating Sassuolo 3-1 away on Wednesday. Adrien Rabiot set the Turin giants on their way and Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both scored their 100th Juve goals to see them home. Fifth-placed Juve have 72 points with two games to go, one point behind fourth-placed Napoli, who thumped Udinese 5-1 at home on Wednesday. Inter, who have already wrapped up the League title, beat AS Roma 3-1 at the San Siro. Second placed Atalanta beat relegation-threatened Benevento 2-0 at home. AC Milan are level with the Bergamo side on 75 points after thrashing Torino 7-0 away. (ANSA).