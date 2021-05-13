Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021 | 11:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot

 
ROME
Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

 
ROME
Italian antitrust fines Google over 100 mn euros

Italian antitrust fines Google over 100 mn euros

 
ROME
>>>ANSA/Draghi stresses need for gradual reopenings

>>>ANSA/Draghi stresses need for gradual reopenings

 
ROME
COVID: 7,852 new cases, 262 more victims

COVID: 7,852 new cases, 262 more victims

 
Migrants: Lamorgese calls to strengthen Libya border control

Migrants: Lamorgese calls to strengthen Libya border control

 
ROME
Swimming: Paltrinieri wins European 5km gold

Swimming: Paltrinieri wins European 5km gold

 
ROME
Mafia didn't go into lockdown says top cop

Mafia didn't go into lockdown says top cop

 
ROME
Draghi stresses gradual approach to reopenings

Draghi stresses gradual approach to reopenings

 
ROME
We condemn Gaza rockets but moderation needed - Di Maio

We condemn Gaza rockets but moderation needed - Di Maio

 
ROME
Govt working for migrant resettlement in EU - Draghi

Govt working for migrant resettlement in EU - Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariFesta abusiva
Carabinieri Toritto

Grumo Appula, birra e partita a carte: sanzionati 7 amici

 
LecceL'inchiesta su Il Molo
San Cataldo, abusi in riva al marea processo l'ex assessore Pasqualini, e altri otto

San Cataldo, abusi in riva al mare a processo l'ex assessore Luca Pasqualini

 
TarantoL'operazione della stradale
Taranto, falsi incidenti per avere soldi dalle assicurazioni: 6 arresti

Taranto, falsi incidenti per avere soldi dalle assicurazioni: 6 arresti

 
BatL'appuntamento
«The master class», in onda alle 20 su Amica 9 Tv il format in collaborazione con la Gazzetta del mezzogiorno

«The master class», in onda alle 20 su Amica 9 Tv il format in collaborazione con la Gazzetta del mezzogiorno

 
FoggiaIl caso
Arresti al Comune di Foggia: consigliere indagato ancora ricoverato

Arresti al Comune di Foggia: consigliere indagato ancora ricoverato

 
BrindisiL'inchiesta
Corruzione, gip concede domiciliari a giudice arrestato

Corruzione, gip concede domiciliari a giudice arrestato

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi

Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi - LE FOTO

 
PotenzaLa condanna
Don Uva, Universo Salute dovrà rispondere anche della vecchia gestione

Don Uva, Universo Salute dovrà rispondere anche della vecchia gestione

 

i più letti

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Coronavirus Puglia, su 10932 tamponi 615 positivi (5,6%), aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno

Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Verande e pergolati: quando è necessario il permesso di costruire?

Verande e pergolati: quando è necessario il permesso di costruire?

ROME

Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

Ambassador takes over DIS after being foreign min secretary gen'

Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

ROME, MAY 13 - Premier Mario Draghi has appointed Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni to the helm of the DIS department in charge of Italy's intelligence services, making her the first woman to hold the role. Belloni had been the secretary general of the foreign ministry. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it