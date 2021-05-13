Draghi makes Belloni Italy's first woman intelligence head

Soccer: Juve stay in hunt for Champions League spot
ROME
13 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 13 - Premier Mario Draghi has appointed Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni to the helm of the DIS department in charge of Italy's intelligence services, making her the first woman to hold the role. Belloni had been the secretary general of the foreign ministry. (ANSA).
