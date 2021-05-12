COVID: 7,852 new cases, 262 more victims

Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 19:51

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Verande e pergolati: quando è necessario il permesso di costruire?

Trani, rubato il furgone di atleti affetti da Sma, Checco Zalone ai ladri: «C'è speranza anche per voi»

Coronavirus in Puglia, 684 nuovi casi su 11.692 tamponi: 24 i morti. Positività al 5,8%. Record di guariti: 1.439

Positivity rate falls 0.9% to 2.5%

ROME, MAY 12 - There have been 7,852 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 262 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 6,946 new cases and 251 more victims Tuesday. Some 306,744 more tests have been down, compared with 286,428 Tuesday. The positivity rate is down 0.9%, from 3.4% to 2.5%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 64, and hospital admissions by 657. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,131,078, and the death toll 123,544. The recovered and discharged since the start of the epidemic are 3,655,112, some 19,023 up on Tuesday. The currently positive are 352,422, down 11,437 on Tuesday. (ANSA).

