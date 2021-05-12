COVID: 7,852 new cases, 262 more victims

ROME, MAY 12 - There have been 7,852 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 262 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 6,946 new cases and 251 more victims Tuesday. Some 306,744 more tests have been down, compared with 286,428 Tuesday. The positivity rate is down 0.9%, from 3.4% to 2.5%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 64, and hospital admissions by 657. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,131,078, and the death toll 123,544. The recovered and discharged since the start of the epidemic are 3,655,112, some 19,023 up on Tuesday. The currently positive are 352,422, down 11,437 on Tuesday. (ANSA).