Migrants: Lamorgese calls to strengthen Libya border control

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 12 MAG - Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese met on Wednesday with UN Special Envoy to Libya Jàn Kubis and confirmed the Italian government's intense and continuous commitment to "consolidating the security framework in Libya" including in order to "strengthen Libyan authorities' ability to manage land and sea borders". Lamorgese highlighted the need for the European Union to "be more involved in managing the migratory issue, which has its roots outside of Libya and sees it as a transit country". "Increased involvement by the European Union alongside Libya also comes through the valuable work of the UN agencies, with UNHCR and IOM on the front lines, and which are recognised as authoritative, competent and experienced," she said. (ANSAmed).