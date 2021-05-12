Mafia didn't go into lockdown says top cop

ROME, MAY 12 - Italy's mafias didn't go into lockdown last year, Carabinieri chief Teo Luzi told parliament Wednesday. "You can exterminate weeds but the roots remain", he said, noting in particular that the richest mafia, Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, "continues to be active on the drug trafficking front, it had no lockdown." Asset seizures showed that the other main mafias, Cosa Nostra and Camorra, were also "thriving despite COVID", while the Nigerian and Albanian Mobs had also shown themselves to be be "COVID-proof". (ANSA).