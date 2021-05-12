Govt working for migrant resettlement in EU - Draghi

ROME, MAY 12 - The Italian government is "exerting intra-European pressure to return to an effective resettlement of migrants" amid a wave of migrants washing up on Italy's shores, Premier Mario Draghi told question time Wednesday. He said Italy was talking to France and Germany to relaunch the Malta Pact on migrant distribution and relocation. At the same time, the premier stressed that "no one" would be left to drown in Italian waters. (ANSA).