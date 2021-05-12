We condemn Gaza rockets but moderation needed - Di Maio

ROME, MAY 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday "Italy reiterates its deep concern for the spiral of attacks and violence that is being generated in the Palestinian Occupied Territories and in Israel" and stressed that "now it is a priority to avoid the loss of further human lives and for this reason we strongly urge all the parties to immediately take measures of de-escalation and to adhere to the utmost moderation". He said "we firmly condemn the launching of rockets from Gaza. I want to say this with great clarity: the indiscriminate launching of rockets is unacceptable in all circumstances ad must therefore cease". At least 56 Palestinians including 14 children have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and at least six Israelis by rockets launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. (ANSA).