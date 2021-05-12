Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 17:38

Migrants: Lamorgese calls to strengthen Libya border control

ROME
Swimming: Paltrinieri wins European 5km gold

ROME
Mafia didn't go into lockdown says top cop

ROME
Draghi stresses gradual approach to reopenings

ROME
We condemn Gaza rockets but moderation needed - Di Maio

ROME
Govt working for migrant resettlement in EU - Draghi

ROME
UEFA starts disciplinary procedure against Juve, Real, Barca

ROME
Must do more on workplace deaths says Draghi

ROME
Already 23 femicides this year, unacceptable says top cop

ROME
Venice cruise ship ban passed

ROME
Vatican: financial broker Torzi arrested in London

BrindisiL'inchiesta
Corruzione, gip concede domiciliari a giudice arrestato

Lecceil progetto
San Foca, il mare accessibile ai pazienti fragili

Foggial'ordinanza
C'è il Giro d'Italia, scuole chiuse a Foggia

BariL'episodio
Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, continua a calare il numero di positivi

PotenzaLa condanna
Don Uva, Universo Salute dovrà rispondere anche della vecchia gestione

NewsweekTerritorio
Alla scoperta delle bellezze nascoste di Taranto: la Concattedrale

ROME

UEFA starts disciplinary procedure against Juve, Real, Barca

Trio have not made peace with UEFA over Super League project

ROME, MAY 12 - European soccer's governing body UEFA said Wednesday that it has opened disciplinary procedures against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the failed attempt to form a European Super League. While nine of the 12 clubs that tried to form the breakaway competition, including AC Milan and Inter, have made peace with UEFA after abandoning the project, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid have said they are still committed to it. UEFA could ban these three teams from European competition next season over the rebellion, according to reports. "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," a statement said.. (ANSA).

