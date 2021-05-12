Already 23 femicides this year, unacceptable says top cop
ROME
12 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 12 - Italy has already seen 23 femicides this year compared with a total of 50 all last year, Carabinieri (CC) Commander Teo Luzi told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday. "This is an unacceptable number, as is violence against women," Luzi said. "Reports that led to code red procedures have been over 11,000 this year. Reflection is necessary". (ANSA).
