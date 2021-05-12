Vatican: financial broker Torzi arrested in London

Already 23 femicides this year, unacceptable says top cop
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Trani, rubato il furgone di atleti affetti da Sma, Checco Zalone ai ladri: «C'è speranza anche per voi»
ROME
12 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 12 - Italian financial broker Pierluigi Torzi was arrested in London on Tuesday on the basis of a warrant issued by Rome prosecutors for alleged self-laundering and false invoicing. Torzi is also under investigation by the Vatican judicial authorities over a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London. A court will decide whether to grant Torzi bail on May 18. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su