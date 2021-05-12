Full light not shed on JP II attack - Ali Agca

VATICAN CITY, MAY 12 - Full light has not been shed on the May 13 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul 11, assailant Ali Agca told ANSA Wednsday, the eve of the 40th anniversary of the two shots in St Peter's Square that rang around the world. "Certainly full light has not been shed on the attack on Pope John Paul II," said the former 'grey wolf', who lives in Turkey after his pardon for the attack and having served out a term for the 1979 assassination of leftwing journalist Abdi İpekçi. "However, the Italian parliament's Mitrokhin commission did discover some truths" about those behind the attack. "Furthermore, KGB Major Victor Ivanovich Sheymov had already confessed something about the attempt on the Polish pope's life. But many people's memories are fading in a world full of events, naturally". Agca, 22 at the time of the attack, was forgiven by John Paul immediately afterwards and also when they met in prison in 1983. (ANSA).