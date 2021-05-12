Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 14:18

VATICAN CITY
Full light not shed on JP II attack - Ali Agca

Full light not shed on JP II attack - Ali Agca

 
ROME
783 bits of trash every 100m of beach - Legambiente

783 bits of trash every 100m of beach - Legambiente

 
ROME
Salvini urges govt to back Israel

Salvini urges govt to back Israel

 
ROME
Moving curfew back to 11 or 12 political decision-Locatelli

Moving curfew back to 11 or 12 political decision-Locatelli

 
ROME
Cops find 87 unvaccinated care-home staff

Cops find 87 unvaccinated care-home staff

 
ROME
Berlusconi back in hospital

Berlusconi back in hospital

 
ROME
Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

 
ROME
EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

 
ROME
Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

 
ROME
No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

 
ROME
Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

 

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

 

Batcriminalità
Barletta, omicidio giovane pregiudicato: un arresto

Barletta, omicidio giovane pregiudicato: un arresto

 
TarantoLa protesta
Ex Ilva, i cittadini di Taranto in sit-in con croci bianche a Roma

Ex Ilva, i cittadini di Taranto in sit-in con croci bianche a Roma: in piazza anche Erri De Luca

 
FoggiaViolenza domestica
Mattinata, picchiava e abusava sessualmente della moglie mentre aspettava un bimbo: arrestato 41enne

Mattinata, picchiava e abusava sessualmente della moglie mentre aspettava un bimbo: arrestato 41enne

 
BariIl sopralluogo
Asclepios 3, pronto per l'estate il padiglione del Policlinico di Bari da 200 posti letto

Asclepios 3, pronto per l'estate il padiglione del Policlinico di Bari da 200 posti letto

 
LecceA Gallipoli
Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore dopo incidente su motorino

Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore in ospedale dopo incidente con il motorino

 
PotenzaSicurezza
Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

 
MateraIl caso
Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

 
Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

 

ROME

783 bits of trash every 100m of beach - Legambiente

84% of material is plastic says green group

783 bits of trash every 100m of beach - Legambiente

ROME, MAY 12 - An average 873 pieces of rubbish are to be found for every 100 metres of Italian beaches, Legambiente said Wednesday. Some 84% of the material is plastic, the environmental group said. Single-use gloves, face masks and other health items are to be found on more than two out of three beaches, it said. The European reference level for a beach in good environmental shape is 20 pieces of rubbish for every 100 metres of coastline, Legambiente said in its Beach Litter Report. In 13 regions monitored, from Abruzzo and Campania to Sardinia, Legambiente found a total of 36,821 bits of trash in a total area of 176,100 square metres. (ANSA).

