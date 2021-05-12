783 bits of trash every 100m of beach - Legambiente

ROME, MAY 12 - An average 873 pieces of rubbish are to be found for every 100 metres of Italian beaches, Legambiente said Wednesday. Some 84% of the material is plastic, the environmental group said. Single-use gloves, face masks and other health items are to be found on more than two out of three beaches, it said. The European reference level for a beach in good environmental shape is 20 pieces of rubbish for every 100 metres of coastline, Legambiente said in its Beach Litter Report. In 13 regions monitored, from Abruzzo and Campania to Sardinia, Legambiente found a total of 36,821 bits of trash in a total area of 176,100 square metres. (ANSA).