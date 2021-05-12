Moving curfew back to 11 or 12 political decision-Locatelli

ROME, MAY 12 - Moving Italy's COVID-19 curfew back from 10 pm to 11 or 12 pm is a political decision, the head of the Higher Health Council (CSS), Franco Locatelli, said Wednesday. There have long been widespread calls, which the government has so far resisted, to shift the curfew back to allow bars and restaurants to be able to work properly in the evening. "There is scope to move the curfew back and Friday's (weekly monitoring) data will help reach a decision," said Locatelli. "But the decision whether to move it back to 23:00 or 24:00 will be up to the government". The curfew issue will top the agenda of a summit between the government and the regions later Wednesday. Then on Monday a final decision is expected from the virus 'control room' led by Premier Mario Draghi. (ANSA).