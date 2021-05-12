Berlusconi back in hospital

ROME, MAY 12 - Three-time former premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday went back to MIlan's San Raffaele Hospital on Tuesday to continue treatment to overcome the effects of a bout of COVID-19 that hit him last autumn, Libero daily reported. Berlusconi, 84, reportedly checked into the hospital early in the morning. The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader had heart surgery to replace a defective aortic valve in 2016. He spent 12 days in the San Raffaele in September after contracting COVID from businessman friend Flavio Briatore in Sardinia. After being discharged on September 14, Berlusconi described his encounter with COVID-19 as "the most dangerous and frightening experience" of his life. (ANSA).