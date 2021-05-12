Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 15:18

Six homes shut down, irregularities in 25% of 572 facilities

Cops find 87 unvaccinated care-home staff

ROME, MAY 12 - Carabinieri NAS health police found 87 care-home staff who had not been vaccinated for COVID-19 in an operation in the first 10 days of May, sources said Wednesday. They shut down six homes for the elderly across Italy. The NAS found irregularities in 141 of 572 facilities they inspected, or 25%. They issued 197 fines totalling some 43,000 euros, reported 36 people to judicial authorities, and reported another 136 to administrative authorities. NAS in Pescara found four clients of a residential home near Chieti who had not been vaccinated, and ordered them to get the jab. Vaccinations for care home staff became compulsory on April 1. (ANSA).

