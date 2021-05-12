Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

ROME, MAY 12 - A cook was raped Tuesday morning in the Rome school where she works, sources said Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been named, said a "foreigner" came up from behind while she was preparing the kids' lunch, threatened her with a kitchen knife, robbed her and then raped her, the sources said. He then locked her up in a store room, from which she phoned the school head some time afterwards and was freed. The man came in and out of the school, a large institute run by Franciscan nuns which teaches children from nursery age to middle school, by a back entrance, sources said. The victim was taken to hospital. A manhunt has been launched. The private school is in the Torrino area, on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital. (ANSA).