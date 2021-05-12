Cook raped in school where she works in Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Trani, rubato il furgone di atleti affetti da Sma, Checco Zalone ai ladri: «C'è speranza anche per voi»
ROME
12 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 12 - A cook was raped Tuesday morning in the Rome school where she works, sources said Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been named, said a "foreigner" came up from behind while she was preparing the kids' lunch, threatened her with a kitchen knife, robbed her and then raped her, the sources said. He then locked her up in a store room, from which she phoned the school head some time afterwards and was freed. The man came in and out of the school, a large institute run by Franciscan nuns which teaches children from nursery age to middle school, by a back entrance, sources said. The victim was taken to hospital. A manhunt has been launched. The private school is in the Torrino area, on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su