EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

ROME, MAY 12 - The European Commission said in its spring economic forecasts on Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 4.2% this year and by 4.4% in 2022. It said the coronavirus vaccination campaign and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions was paving the way for a strong recovery in the second half of 2021. It said EU-supported investments should put the economy onto a path of "sustained expansion". It said Italy's public debt will continue to rise this year but should start coming down in 2022. "After a highly significant recession in 2020, Italy's growth forecasts are positive and encouraging," said European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.. He said the 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU recovery programme should give the bloc a boost of around 1.2 GDP points. (ANSA).