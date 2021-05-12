Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 12:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

 
ROME
EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

 
ROME
Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

 
ROME
No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

 
ROME
Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

 
ROME
COVID-19: 6,946 new cases, 251 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 6,946 new cases, 251 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

 
ROME
Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

 
ROME
Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

 
ROME
Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

 
ROME
Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceA Gallipoli
Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore dopo incidente su motorino

Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore in ospedale dopo incidente con il motorino

 
Tarantole indagini
Rubavano identità anziani e svuotavano conti: tre arresti Taranto

Rubavano identità anziani e svuotavano conti: tre arresti Taranto

 
PotenzaSicurezza
Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

 
Baritempo libero
Bari, tuffi e tintarella da sabato sul lido di Torre Quetta

Bari, tuffi e tintarella da sabato sul lido di Torre Quetta

 
BatBuone notizie
Trani, dopo il tam tam sui social ritrovato il furgone rubato a Nazionale calcio in carrozzina

Trani, dopo il tam tam sui social ritrovato il furgone rubato a Nazionale calcio in carrozzina

 
MateraIl caso
Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, entro la fine della settimana saranno Covid Free

Isole Tremiti, entro la fine della settimana saranno Covid Free

 
Italia TVIl video
Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

 

i più letti

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Verande e pergolati: quando è necessario il permesso di costruire?

Verande e pergolati: quando è necessario il permesso di costruire?

Trani, rubato il furgone di atleti affetti da Sma, Checco Zalone ai ladri: «C'è speranza anche per voi»

Trani, rubato il furgone di atleti affetti da Sma, Checco Zalone ai ladri: «C'è speranza anche per voi»

Coronavirus in Puglia, 684 nuovi casi su 11.692 tamponi: 24 i morti. Tasso positività al 5,8%

Coronavirus in Puglia, 684 nuovi casi su 11.692 tamponi: 24 i morti. Positività al 5,8%. Record di guariti: 1.439

ROME

EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

Recovery Plan will give significant boost - Gentiloni

EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

ROME, MAY 12 - The European Commission said in its spring economic forecasts on Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 4.2% this year and by 4.4% in 2022. It said the coronavirus vaccination campaign and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions was paving the way for a strong recovery in the second half of 2021. It said EU-supported investments should put the economy onto a path of "sustained expansion". It said Italy's public debt will continue to rise this year but should start coming down in 2022. "After a highly significant recession in 2020, Italy's growth forecasts are positive and encouraging," said European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.. He said the 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU recovery programme should give the bloc a boost of around 1.2 GDP points. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it