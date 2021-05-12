Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 | 12:44

ROME
Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

Cook raped in school where she works in Rome

 
ROME
EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

EC sees Italy's GDP rising 4.2% this year

 
ROME
Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

Longer period between Pfizer doses is not problematic - CSS

 
ROME
No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

No agreement possible on PD-M5S Rome, Turin candidates-Letta

 
ROME
Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

 
ROME
COVID-19: 6,946 new cases, 251 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 6,946 new cases, 251 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

 
ROME
Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

 
ROME
Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

 
ROME
Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

 
ROME
Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

 

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

 

LecceA Gallipoli
Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore dopo incidente su motorino

Ancora sangue sulle strade del Salento, 24enne muore in ospedale dopo incidente con il motorino

 
Tarantole indagini
Rubavano identità anziani e svuotavano conti: tre arresti Taranto

Rubavano identità anziani e svuotavano conti: tre arresti Taranto

 
PotenzaSicurezza
Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

Potenza, al setaccio i bus del trasporto pubblico

 
Baritempo libero
Bari, tuffi e tintarella da sabato sul lido di Torre Quetta

Bari, tuffi e tintarella da sabato sul lido di Torre Quetta

 
BatBuone notizie
Trani, dopo il tam tam sui social ritrovato il furgone rubato a Nazionale calcio in carrozzina

Trani, dopo il tam tam sui social ritrovato il furgone rubato a Nazionale calcio in carrozzina

 
MateraIl caso
Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

Motociclista morto nel 2019, prosciolto l'ex sindaco di Matera

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, entro la fine della settimana saranno Covid Free

Isole Tremiti, entro la fine della settimana saranno Covid Free

 
Italia TVIl video
Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

Smantellato cartello della droga: 13 arresti tra Roma e Brindisi

 

Parties have been looking to develop partnership

ROME, MAY 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta has said that there is no chance of the centre-left group reaching an agreement with the 5-Star Movement on joint mayor candidates for upcoming local elections in Rome and Turin. The PD and the anti-establishment M5S have been trying to build on the partnership that saw them allied in backing ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's second government. Conte has taken on the job of revamping the M5S after his executive collapsed early this year. Rome and Turin both currently have M5S mayors. But while Rome First Citizen Virginia Raggi is running again, Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino is not. "There is no chance of an agreement in Rome and Turin, two cities where the PD lost in a big way in 2016 and where we have a negative opinion of the two mayors took over," Letta told daily newspaper Il Messaggero. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
