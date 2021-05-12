Sophia Loren triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

ROME, MAY 12 - Italian cinema great Sophia Loren added to her packed trophy cabinet when she won the best actress prize on Tuesday at the David di Donatello awards, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars. The 86-year-old triumphed for her performance as a former prostitute and Holocaust survivor who takes in a troubled migrant boy in The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Sé) , which was directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. "I won another David (award) 60 years ago and , despite everything, it seems like the first time," a clearly moved Loren said. "The excitement and the joy are the same. "It may be my last film, although I'm still hungry for another. "I cannot live without cinema". The big winner of the night was Giorgio Diritti's Hidden Away (Volevo Nascondermi), which won seven awards, including best film, best director and best actor for Elio Germano's portrayal of the artist Antonio Ligabue. After getting 14 nominations Gianni Amelio's Hammamet picked up just one prize, for best makeup. (ANSA).