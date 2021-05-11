COVID-19: 6,946 new cases, 251 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, MAY 11 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 6,946 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 251 coronavirus sufferers died in that time. That was up from 5,080 new cases and 198 deaths on Monday. The number of new cases is generally lower on Monday than on other days of the week because fewer tests are done on Sunday. Indeed, Tuesday's data was based on 286,428 tests, compared to 130,000 on Monday. The ratio of positive tests with respect to the overall total was 2,4%, down from 3.9% on Monday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 123,282. The pressure on the nation's health system continued to ease. The ministry said 2,056 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care in Italy, down by 102. It said 14,937 coronavirus patients were in other hospital departments, down by 490 on Monday. (ANSA).